November 8, 2020

GCS: 6.752 COVID-19 new cases take total to 303.751; death toll rises by 86 to 7.879
Nov 8, 2020

GCS: 6.752 COVID-19 new cases take total to 303.751; death toll rises by 86 to 7.879.

A number of 6,752 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 21,552 tests processed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of (...)

