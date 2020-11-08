Pro-Romania - ALDE merger congress: Tariceanu proposes Ponta as party's PM-designate

Pro-Romania - ALDE merger congress: Tariceanu proposes Ponta as party's PM-designate. At the Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) merger congress on Sunday, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu proposed Victor Ponta as the new political formation's Prime Minister-designate. "Victor Ponta was the prime minister who took out Romania from the economic collapse. Victor can now lead us in the battle against the austerity endorsed by the Iohannis - Orban couple, he can prove we can go back to the good times of the Tariceanu and Ponta governance. There is nothing left for me to do but submit to the Pro Romania Congress approval the proposal to designate Victor Ponta for the position of Romania's prime minister," Tariceanu said. In his turn, Ponta has confessed that, unlike 2011, when he was officially proposed as the Social Liberal Union's (USL) candidate for the prime minister position and was very nervous, this time he has "more knowledge." "It had happened before, in 2011, when the USL officially proposed me for the prime minister office. I was a lot more nervous then, now I have more knowledge and a wider experience. At this moment for Pro Romania it is important to show it has a very concrete programme, it has a good team and it has a candidate to the prime minister position. I am most certainly honoured to be this candidate. I am looking forward to the debates with Mr. Orban, Ciolos, and whomever there might be from the PSD [the Social Democratic Party], as the PSD for now hasn't set the goal of winning the election or governing. Maybe they will endorse me, which, of course, would be somewhat commonsensical. In this campaign, I will present the Pro Romania proposals and I am positive that after December 6 we can start putting into practice everything we proposed. I hope you vote for this proposal Calin made. (...) In ten minutes we'll get down to business. Proposing is easy, achieving is more difficult, but not at all impossible," Ponta said. Nationwide branch delegates are voting in the Pro Romania and ALDE merger online congress on Sunday on the approval of the merger protocol, the statute, the economic programme, and the proposal to designate Victor Ponta as the party's candidate for the prime minister office. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]