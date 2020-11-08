 
Romaniapress.com

November 8, 2020

Pro-Romania - ALDE merger congress: Tariceanu proposes Ponta as party's PM-designate
Nov 8, 2020

Pro-Romania - ALDE merger congress: Tariceanu proposes Ponta as party's PM-designate.

At the Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) merger congress on Sunday, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu proposed Victor Ponta as the new political formation's Prime Minister-designate. "Victor Ponta was the prime minister who took out Romania from the economic collapse. Victor can now lead us in the battle against the austerity endorsed by the Iohannis - Orban couple, he can prove we can go back to the good times of the Tariceanu and Ponta governance. There is nothing left for me to do but submit to the Pro Romania Congress approval the proposal to designate Victor Ponta for the position of Romania's prime minister," Tariceanu said. In his turn, Ponta has confessed that, unlike 2011, when he was officially proposed as the Social Liberal Union's (USL) candidate for the prime minister position and was very nervous, this time he has "more knowledge." "It had happened before, in 2011, when the USL officially proposed me for the prime minister office. I was a lot more nervous then, now I have more knowledge and a wider experience. At this moment for Pro Romania it is important to show it has a very concrete programme, it has a good team and it has a candidate to the prime minister position. I am most certainly honoured to be this candidate. I am looking forward to the debates with Mr. Orban, Ciolos, and whomever there might be from the PSD [the Social Democratic Party], as the PSD for now hasn't set the goal of winning the election or governing. Maybe they will endorse me, which, of course, would be somewhat commonsensical. In this campaign, I will present the Pro Romania proposals and I am positive that after December 6 we can start putting into practice everything we proposed. I hope you vote for this proposal Calin made. (...) In ten minutes we'll get down to business. Proposing is easy, achieving is more difficult, but not at all impossible," Ponta said. Nationwide branch delegates are voting in the Pro Romania and ALDE merger online congress on Sunday on the approval of the merger protocol, the statute, the economic programme, and the proposal to designate Victor Ponta as the party's candidate for the prime minister office. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu pays official visit to The Hague Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will pay an official visit to The Hague, The Kingdom of the Netherlands, upon the invitation of his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced on Sunday. According to MAE, the visit, initially scheduled for March this year (...)

Pro Romania-ALDE merger congress: PM Tariceanu proposes Victor Ponta as the new political formation's Prime Minister-designate At the Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) merger congress on Sunday, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu proposed Victor Ponta as the new political formation’s Prime Minister-designate. “Victor Ponta was the prime minister who took out Romania from the economic collapse. Victor can (...)

Protest in Victoriei Square against new measures to combat COVID-19 spread Several persons are protesting on Sunday evening in Victoriei Square, in front of the Government headquarters, against the new measures and restrictions the Government announced for combating the spread of COVID-19. The protesters are voicing the disapproval both with the compulsoriness of mask (...)

AgriMin Oros: All Romanian agricultural producers will still have acess to markets All agricultural producers of Romanian products will continue to have access to markets, assures Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros, in a post on his Facebook page. "Today, at the meeting organised at the Institution of the Prefect of Cluj County with the mayors of (...)

Pro Romania - ALDE merge into one party The delegates to the Pro Romania - the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Congress voted by a wide majority the merger of the two political formations, with Victor Ponta being designated as the new party's candidate for the prime minister office. Moreover, the Congress that took place (...)

President Iohannis congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on his victory: I look forward to further consolidating our solid and dynamic Strategic Partnership in all its dimensions The Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election: “I look forward to further consolidating our solid and dynamic Strategic Partnership in all its dimensions” President Iohannis wrote on Twitter. “Romania will continue to (...)

Romanian telecommunications leaders debate digitalization strategy at ZF Digital Summit 2020 ZF Digital Summit is an event that brought together every year the most important leaders of the telecom and hi-tech industry in Romania. In the context of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, areas such as IT, technology and communications have become for many companies the decisive (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |