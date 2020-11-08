GCS: 6,752 COVID-19 new cases take total to 303,751; death toll rises by 86 to 7,879

GCS: 6,752 COVID-19 new cases take total to 303,751; death toll rises by 86 to 7,879. A number of 6,752 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 21,552 tests processed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of Sunday, 303,751 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 204,679 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 3,476,645 tests have been processed at national level. Of these, 21,552 were performed in the last 24 hours, 13,421 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 8,131 upon request. Another 86 people - 40 men and 46 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the total number of deaths in Romania to 7,879. According to the GCS, 83 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, and three deceased patients did not have comorbidities. In the last 24 hours, the police and gendarmes applied 8,778 contravention sanctions, amounting to 1,422,800 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of 12,295 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units. 1,056 patients are hospitalized in ICUs, the quoted source states. In Romania, 40,629 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 23,788 are in institutional isolation. Also, 71,017 people are in quarantine at home, and 20 - in institutional quarantine. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus reached 6,862, and the number of deaths is 126. Salaj, Cluj and Timis counties recorded a SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of over 6 per thousand inhabitants, while three counties - Alba, Bihor and Sibiu - have an incidence of over 5 per thousand inhabitants. The city of Bucharest has an incidence of 4.9 per thousand inhabitants, increasing compared to the previous day, when it registered 4.5. According to GCS, the cumulative incidence of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, calculated in the last 14 days, per thousand inhabitants, is 6.51 in Salaj, 6.41 in Cluj, 6.21 in Timis, 5.91 in Sibiu, 5.45 in Bihor, 5.4 in Alba, 4.9 in Bucharest and 4.76 in Arad. The counties with a low incidence of infection cases per thousand inhabitants, in the last two weeks, are Olt - 1.4, Tulcea - 1.42 and Vrancea - 1.47. A total of 927 people were retested and reconfirmed positively with COVID-19. Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 43,061 and in the counties of Iasi - 12,940, Cluj - 12,617, Timis - 12,432, Prahova - 12,265, Brasov - 11,769, Suceava - 10,435. The Municipality of Bucharest registered 1,283 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, on the next places being the counties of Prahova - 749, Sibiu - 474, Timis - 395, Cluj - 392, Brasov - 387, Ilfov - 347, Bihor - 306. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Karina Olteanu, EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]