 
Romaniapress.com

November 8, 2020

GCS: 6,752 COVID-19 new cases take total to 303,751; death toll rises by 86 to 7,879
Nov 8, 2020

GCS: 6,752 COVID-19 new cases take total to 303,751; death toll rises by 86 to 7,879.

A number of 6,752 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 21,552 tests processed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of Sunday, 303,751 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 204,679 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 3,476,645 tests have been processed at national level. Of these, 21,552 were performed in the last 24 hours, 13,421 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 8,131 upon request. Another 86 people - 40 men and 46 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the total number of deaths in Romania to 7,879. According to the GCS, 83 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, and three deceased patients did not have comorbidities. In the last 24 hours, the police and gendarmes applied 8,778 contravention sanctions, amounting to 1,422,800 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of 12,295 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units. 1,056 patients are hospitalized in ICUs, the quoted source states. In Romania, 40,629 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 23,788 are in institutional isolation. Also, 71,017 people are in quarantine at home, and 20 - in institutional quarantine. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus reached 6,862, and the number of deaths is 126. Salaj, Cluj and Timis counties recorded a SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of over 6 per thousand inhabitants, while three counties - Alba, Bihor and Sibiu - have an incidence of over 5 per thousand inhabitants. The city of Bucharest has an incidence of 4.9 per thousand inhabitants, increasing compared to the previous day, when it registered 4.5. According to GCS, the cumulative incidence of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, calculated in the last 14 days, per thousand inhabitants, is 6.51 in Salaj, 6.41 in Cluj, 6.21 in Timis, 5.91 in Sibiu, 5.45 in Bihor, 5.4 in Alba, 4.9 in Bucharest and 4.76 in Arad. The counties with a low incidence of infection cases per thousand inhabitants, in the last two weeks, are Olt - 1.4, Tulcea - 1.42 and Vrancea - 1.47. A total of 927 people were retested and reconfirmed positively with COVID-19. Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 43,061 and in the counties of Iasi - 12,940, Cluj - 12,617, Timis - 12,432, Prahova - 12,265, Brasov - 11,769, Suceava - 10,435. The Municipality of Bucharest registered 1,283 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, on the next places being the counties of Prahova - 749, Sibiu - 474, Timis - 395, Cluj - 392, Brasov - 387, Ilfov - 347, Bihor - 306. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Karina Olteanu, EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu pays official visit to The Hague Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will pay an official visit to The Hague, The Kingdom of the Netherlands, upon the invitation of his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced on Sunday. According to MAE, the visit, initially scheduled for March this year (...)

Pro Romania-ALDE merger congress: PM Tariceanu proposes Victor Ponta as the new political formation's Prime Minister-designate At the Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) merger congress on Sunday, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu proposed Victor Ponta as the new political formation’s Prime Minister-designate. “Victor Ponta was the prime minister who took out Romania from the economic collapse. Victor can (...)

Protest in Victoriei Square against new measures to combat COVID-19 spread Several persons are protesting on Sunday evening in Victoriei Square, in front of the Government headquarters, against the new measures and restrictions the Government announced for combating the spread of COVID-19. The protesters are voicing the disapproval both with the compulsoriness of mask (...)

AgriMin Oros: All Romanian agricultural producers will still have acess to markets All agricultural producers of Romanian products will continue to have access to markets, assures Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros, in a post on his Facebook page. "Today, at the meeting organised at the Institution of the Prefect of Cluj County with the mayors of (...)

Pro Romania - ALDE merge into one party The delegates to the Pro Romania - the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Congress voted by a wide majority the merger of the two political formations, with Victor Ponta being designated as the new party's candidate for the prime minister office. Moreover, the Congress that took place (...)

President Iohannis congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on his victory: I look forward to further consolidating our solid and dynamic Strategic Partnership in all its dimensions The Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election: “I look forward to further consolidating our solid and dynamic Strategic Partnership in all its dimensions” President Iohannis wrote on Twitter. “Romania will continue to (...)

Romanian telecommunications leaders debate digitalization strategy at ZF Digital Summit 2020 ZF Digital Summit is an event that brought together every year the most important leaders of the telecom and hi-tech industry in Romania. In the context of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, areas such as IT, technology and communications have become for many companies the decisive (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |