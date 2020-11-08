AgriMin Oros: All Romanian agricultural producers will still have acess to markets

AgriMin Oros: All Romanian agricultural producers will still have acess to markets. All agricultural producers of Romanian products will continue to have access to markets, assures Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros, in a post on his Facebook page. "Today, at the meeting organised at the Institution of the Prefect of Cluj County with the mayors of the localities where there are agri-food markets, we identified together suitable solutions for the activity in the agri-food markets and the access of Romanian producers to be achieved without exposure to the risk of contamination with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Following a punctual evaluation of each agri-food market belonging to the administrative-territorial units, the application of some operation variants was considered, depending on the specifics of the market," Oros notes. Thus, where there are indoor markets and the walls can be tilted, they will be organised so that they are open, where possible the tables allocated to agricultural producers will be moved to the spaces near the markets. There will also be street markets, open-air agri-food markets on other sites, says the head of Agriculture. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]