November 8, 2020

Pro Romania - ALDE merge into one party
Nov 8, 2020

Pro Romania - ALDE merge into one party.

The delegates to the Pro Romania - the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Congress voted by a wide majority the merger of the two political formations, with Victor Ponta being designated as the new party's candidate for the prime minister office. Moreover, the Congress that took place online on Sunday approved the corresponding statute modifications. Before the joint congress, the two parties gathered in separate congresses to vote on the merger. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
Holocaust survivor Iancu Tuckerman celebrated at US Embassy in Bucharest Holocaust survivor Iancu Tuckerman was celebrated today on his 98th birthday in a high-key event at the US Embassy, with ambassador Adrian Zuckerman praising him as an example of decency, dignity and love of fellow people, in spite of the sufferings he experienced. The American diplomat said (...)

UDMR requests Gov't open schools, because decision to close them is wrong and unjustified The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) requests the opening of schools, believing that the decision to close them is wrong, rushed and unjustified. "Through this rushed decision, the Government is considering pupils and teachers carriers of the coronavirus. At the same time, the (...)

PSD's Ciolacu: The IMF will be here in January if this incompetent gov't remains in office Tax and fee hikes are in store if the Orban Government remains in office and "the IMF will be here in January," House Speaker and leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday during the Prime Minister's Question Time in Parliament. Ciolacu said that the (...)

PM Orban: Budget revenues for first 10 months up compared to same period last year Budget revenues for the first 10 months of the year increased compared to the same period in 2019, in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, on Monday told Prime Minister Ludovic Orban the Chamber of Deputies' plenary sitting at the "Prime Minister's Hour". "In (...)

ParliamentaryElections2020/Ciolos: Prime Minister not decided now, President better have less partisan opinions The co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, stated on Monday that the Prime Minister of the Government that will result after the parliamentary elections is not decided now, "from TV or telephone discussions", stating that (...)

GfK: Europeans Have EUR773 Less in 2020 due to COVID-19; Romania Ranks 31/42 Europeans have an average per capita purchasing power of EUR13,894 in 2020, down 5% on the year, but disposable income among the 42 studied countries varies significantly, according to the GfK Purchasing Power Europe 2020 study.

Romania's current absorption rate of EU cohesion policy funding at 38.9 pct Romania has so far absorbed 8.8 billion euros worth of EU cohesion policy funding for the period 2014 - 2021, which stands for an absorption rate of 38.9 percent, Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos told a press conference on Monday. "The Ministry of European Funds manages the cohesion (...)

 


