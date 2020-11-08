Pro Romania - ALDE merge into one party

Pro Romania - ALDE merge into one party. The delegates to the Pro Romania - the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Congress voted by a wide majority the merger of the two political formations, with Victor Ponta being designated as the new party's candidate for the prime minister office. Moreover, the Congress that took place online on Sunday approved the corresponding statute modifications. Before the joint congress, the two parties gathered in separate congresses to vote on the merger. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]