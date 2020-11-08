 
Romaniapress.com

November 8, 2020

Protest in Victoriei Square against new measures to combat COVID-19 spread
Nov 8, 2020

Protest in Victoriei Square against new measures to combat COVID-19 spread.

Several persons are protesting on Sunday evening in Victoriei Square, in front of the Government headquarters, against the new measures and restrictions the Government announced for combating the spread of COVID-19. The protesters are voicing the disapproval both with the compulsoriness of mask wearing and against the new restrictions imposed by the Government. They are against the movement restrictions, market closing and the other restrictive measures coming into force on Monday. The protesters in Victoriei Square are not observing the sanitary safety measures, namely they are not keeping physical distance and are not wearing protection masks. They are holding placards with messages against the restrictions announced by the Government and tricolour flags. Coming into force on Monday will be the obligation to wear a mask for all persons over 5 years of age in all outdoor spaces, shops are to be closed at 21:00, movement outside homes between 23:00 and 5:00 will be banned, with some exceptions in the case of which a bona fide statement must be presented, and the activity of markets, fairs and funfairs in indoor spaces will be suspended. The Government Decision on the modification and supplementation of Government Decision 856/2020 on the extension of the state of alert on Romania's territory starting October 15, adopted on Thursday and published in the Official Journal, provides that these measures for preventing and limiting the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 infection come into force on Monday. The Government also adopted on Thursday the Emergency Ordinance on the modification and supplementation of law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which provides, among others, that in the period November 2020 - December 31, 2020, by order of the Minister of Education and Research, based on the decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations and the analysis of the epidemiological situation nationwide, there can be ordered the suspension of activities entailing the physical presence of pre-schoolers and pupils in education units and the continuation of the educational activities in an online system. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Holocaust survivor Iancu Tuckerman celebrated at US Embassy in Bucharest Holocaust survivor Iancu Tuckerman was celebrated today on his 98th birthday in a high-key event at the US Embassy, with ambassador Adrian Zuckerman praising him as an example of decency, dignity and love of fellow people, in spite of the sufferings he experienced. The American diplomat said (...)

UDMR requests Gov't open schools, because decision to close them is wrong and unjustified The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) requests the opening of schools, believing that the decision to close them is wrong, rushed and unjustified. "Through this rushed decision, the Government is considering pupils and teachers carriers of the coronavirus. At the same time, the (...)

PSD's Ciolacu: The IMF will be here in January if this incompetent gov't remains in office Tax and fee hikes are in store if the Orban Government remains in office and "the IMF will be here in January," House Speaker and leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday during the Prime Minister's Question Time in Parliament. Ciolacu said that the (...)

PM Orban: Budget revenues for first 10 months up compared to same period last year Budget revenues for the first 10 months of the year increased compared to the same period in 2019, in the midst of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, on Monday told Prime Minister Ludovic Orban the Chamber of Deputies' plenary sitting at the "Prime Minister's Hour". "In (...)

ParliamentaryElections2020/Ciolos: Prime Minister not decided now, President better have less partisan opinions The co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), Dacian Ciolos, stated on Monday that the Prime Minister of the Government that will result after the parliamentary elections is not decided now, "from TV or telephone discussions", stating that (...)

GfK: Europeans Have EUR773 Less in 2020 due to COVID-19; Romania Ranks 31/42 Europeans have an average per capita purchasing power of EUR13,894 in 2020, down 5% on the year, but disposable income among the 42 studied countries varies significantly, according to the GfK Purchasing Power Europe 2020 study.

Romania's current absorption rate of EU cohesion policy funding at 38.9 pct Romania has so far absorbed 8.8 billion euros worth of EU cohesion policy funding for the period 2014 - 2021, which stands for an absorption rate of 38.9 percent, Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos told a press conference on Monday. "The Ministry of European Funds manages the cohesion (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |