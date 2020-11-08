Pro Romania-ALDE merger congress: PM Tariceanu proposes Victor Ponta as the new political formation’s Prime Minister-designate
Nov 8, 2020
Pro Romania-ALDE merger congress: PM Tariceanu proposes Victor Ponta as the new political formation’s Prime Minister-designate.
At the Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) merger congress on Sunday, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu proposed Victor Ponta as the new political formation’s Prime Minister-designate. “Victor Ponta was the prime minister who took out Romania from the economic collapse. Victor can (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]