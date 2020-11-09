RO Govt. approves EUR 380 mln restructuring strategy at flag carrier Tarom

RO Govt. approves EUR 380 mln restructuring strategy at flag carrier Tarom. Romania's Government approved the 2021-2022 restructuring plan of the state airline Tarom and state aid for this purpose, Profit.ro reported. The restructuring plan's cost is EUR 380 million, half of which should come from the state aid. The state aid covers a past rescue loan of EUR 36.7 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]