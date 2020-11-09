Bluehouse Capital sells its third boutique office building in Bucharest

Bluehouse Capital sells its third boutique office building in Bucharest. Georgian-Jewish businessman Shalom Shai (Shimshilashvili), founder of the Dona group, active in real estate development and construction areas in Israel and Georgia, bought Astoria Business Center boutique office building in the center of Bucharest from the Greek-owned company Bluehouse Capital (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]