RO Govt. targets households’ savings with new bond issues

RO Govt. targets households’ savings with new bond issues. Romania's Government launched, on November 9, new bond issues in local currency and euro for individual investors under the Fidelis 2020-2021 program, Economica.net reported. The new bonds can be purchased until November 27 and will later be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]