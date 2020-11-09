Bucharest law enforcement issues fines of 7,000 lei to public protesters for violations of COVID-19 measures

Bucharest law enforcement issues fines of 7,000 lei to public protesters for violations of COVID-19 measures. On Sunday, the Bucharest Gendarmerie issued fines of 7,000 lei to protesters in Victoriei Square for violation of measures to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and one person was penalised for using a drone in the mentioned area. According to data released by the Bucharest Gendarmerie General Directorate, Bucharest gendarmes addressed the organisers and the attendees to inform them about the legal provisions and the measures that will be taken in case of non-compliance. "In accordance with the legal provisions in force, during the state of alert, the organisation and conduct of rallies, demonstrations or any other gatherings are allowed provided that attendance does not exceed 100 people. (...) So far, 15 fines have been issued totalling 7,000 lei, for non-compliance with measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, 29 people were warned, and specific activities are being carried out to identify and penalise other people who have violated the provisions of the law." At the same time, a person who was caught using a drone in Victoriei Square was charged with minor offenses. The protest in Victoriei Square concerned the new measures and restrictions announced by the Romanian government to contain COVID-19. The demonstrators expressed their disagreement both with the mandate to wear a protective mask and with other measures, such as movement restrictions and the closure of indoor markets. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Anamaria Constantin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]