Petrol costs in Romania 25% less than in Europe, on average

Petrol costs in Romania 25% less than in Europe, on average. The price of petrol in Romania is 25% lower than the European average while the diesel price is 18% lower, according to the latest data provided by the European Commission's Oil Bulletin, valid for November 2, quoted by Agerpres. Thus, the price for a liter of gasoline in Romania is EUR 0.923, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]