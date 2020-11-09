Romania records increase in trade balance deficit of 998.5M euros, Jan-Sept

Romania records increase in trade balance deficit of 998.5M euros, Jan-Sept. Romania's trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) increased by 998.5 million euros to 13.058 billion euros, in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period in 2019, shows data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday. According to the official statistics, between January 1 and September 30, 2020, FOB exports amounted to 44.810 billion euros, and CIF imports amounted to 57.868 billion euros. Also, exports decreased by 13.6 per cent and imports by 9.5 per cent, compared with January 1 - September 30, 2019. According to the INS, in September 2020, FOB exports amounted to 6.070 billion euros, and CIF imports amounted to 7.611 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 1.541 billion euros. Compared with September 2019, exports in September 2020 decreased by 0.5 per cent, and imports increased by 4.4 per cent. In the first nine months of the year, important shares in the structure of exports and imports are held by product groups: machinery and transport equipment (47.5 per cent on exports and 36.6 per cent on imports) and other manufactured products (30.8 per cent on exports and 30.2 per cent respectively on imports). The value of intra-EU trade in goods between 1 January and 30 September 2020 was 32.915 billion euros for shipments and 42.372 billion euros for introductions, representing 73.5 per cent of total exports and 73.2 per cent of total imports. The value of extra-EU27 trade in goods between 1 January and 30 September 2020 was 11.895 billion euros in exports and 15.496 billion eruros in imports, representing 26.5 per cent of total exports and 26.8 per cent of total imports. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]