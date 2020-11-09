Greek OTE Group Confirms Sale Of Telekom Romania Communications To Orange Romania

Greek OTE Group Confirms Sale Of Telekom Romania Communications To Orange Romania. Greek OTE Group, held by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, confirmed Monday morning the sale of its fixed operations in Romania to Orange Romania, leader on the local telecom market, within a transaction worth EUR500 million, thus confirming the information released last week by Ziarul (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]