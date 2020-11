Iulius Malls See RON453M in Revenue from Rent in 2019

Iulius Malls See RON453M in Revenue from Rent in 2019. Iulius Group’s retail properties generated 453 million lei revenue together in 2019, an increase of 14% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from the data the Iulius Group officials supplied. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]