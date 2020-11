Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep recovers from COVID-19

Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep recovers from COVID-19. Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep, currently second in the WTA singles ranking, has recovered from COVID-19. She made the announcement on Twitter. “100% recovered,” reads Halep’s post. 100%recovered. 😜✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/u1dRlIRU1J — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) November 9, 2020 Simona Halep (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]