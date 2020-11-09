Truck drivers waiting two hours in line at Petea and 70 minutes at Nadlac II border crossing points

Truck drivers waiting two hours in line at Petea and 70 minutes at Nadlac II border crossing points. The waiting times for the transit of the border crossing points with Hungary, on the way out of Romania, increased, on Monday, because of the heavy traffic, so that truck drivers wait up to two hours at Petea and 70 minutes at Nadlac II, these being the most crowded crossing points for trucks in the western region of the country. According to a press release sent by the Arad Border Police, high traffic values are recorded for trucks after the restrictions imposed by the Hungarian authorities regarding the movement of heavy vehicles on the territory of the neighboring country at the weekend. Trucks with a capacity of more than 7.5 tons could not enter Hungary from 11.00 pm on Saturday until 11.00 pm on Sunday (Romania's hour). After the restriction was lifted, truck columns formed during the night and Monday morning before the main border crossing points in the west of the country. At Nadlac II, in Arad County, the drivers need to wait 70 minutes in line for the border crossing procedures, with four lanes existing here for the trucks leaving the country. At Petea, in Satu Mare County, the waiting time is 120 minutes, with one single lane available for the exit of trucks. At Bors, in Bihor, the waiting time is 50 minutes, with three lanes for heavy traffic available, and at Bors II the drivers need to wait 30 minutes on the two lanes before getting to control. According to a press release sent by the General Inspectorate of the Border Police, since the lifting of the restrictions (Sunday, 11.00 pm), through the crossing points at the western border, located in Arad, Bihor and Satu Mare, carried out the formalities for about 2,200 trucks, of which about 1,800 only on the way out of the country. The border authorities have taken measures to streamline heavy traffic and reduce waiting times, supplementing the control staff as well as the number of arteries dedicated to trucks. The Border Police recommends to the cargo drivers the transit of all the points open to the transit of goods, "so as to prevent the occurrence of overloads of only some of them, in a very short time."