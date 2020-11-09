Iohannis congratulates Biden saying Biden's tenure will certainly consolidate co-operation between Romania, US

Iohannis congratulates Biden saying Biden's tenure will certainly consolidate co-operation between Romania, US. On Monday, Romania's President Klaus Iohannis sent a congratulatory message to the President-elect of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden. "Mr President-elect, it is my great honour and pleasure to congratulating you on your having been elected President of the United States of America. (...) I wish you every success in your tenure as President of the United States of America in the ongoing complex context and I look forward to working together to promote our common goals," said President Iohannis, according to the Romanian version of the message posted on the official website of the Romanian Presidential Administration. Iohannis emphasises in his message that Romania, as a reliable strategic partner of the United States, remains firmly committed to continuing to promote the two countries' shared strategic security, defence and economic objectives. "Your term as President of the United States of America will certainly mark the further consolidation of the already excellent co-operation between Romania and the United States, to which you have already made a substantial contribution, as Vice President," says Iohannis. Iohannis mentions Biden's visit to Romania in 2014, as well as the "personal support" he has constantly extended to Romania. "I look forward to celebrating, in 2021, the 10th anniversary of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century between Romania and the United States, adopted during your term as Vice President. Romania and the United States share the values of democracy, human rights, good governance, and the rule of law, with our strategic partnership making a decisive contribution to the democratic transformation of my country." Iohannis points out that Romania is firmly on the United States's side facing the current challenges, from health to economy and climate change, from security to human rights, with the aim being to secure a better future for the Romanian and American nations. "As a strategic partner of the United States and an ally in NATO, Romania remains committed to contributing to burden sharing and to continuing to contribute to the security, prosperity and resilience of the global democracy community," says Iohannis.