C&W Echinox: Bucharest Office Vacancy at 10.8%, Seen Rising in Short Term

C&W Echinox: Bucharest Office Vacancy at 10.8%, Seen Rising in Short Term. The use of offices is about 40-50% of the usual level before the outbreak of the pandemic, while the the vacancy (contractual) rate of office spaces is 10.8%, with a significant difference between class A (8.2%) and class B (18.2%) offices, a report by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]