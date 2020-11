CBRE To Manage Bucharest-Based Campus 6.2 And Campus 6.3 Office Buildings

CBRE To Manage Bucharest-Based Campus 6.2 And Campus 6.3 Office Buildings. Real estate consulting firm CBRE has been selected by developer Skanska to provide property management services for the Campus 6.2 and Campus 6.3 office buildings located in the central-western part of capital Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]