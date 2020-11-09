U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda



U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda.

Joe Biden visited Romania three times before being elected president of the United States, while he was serving as VP to president Barack Obama and as the Democrat leader of the U.S. Senate's Foreign Relations Committee. Biden visited the country in September 1999, while he was serving as a (...)