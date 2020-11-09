Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 3,240; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 11,445

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 3,240; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 11,445. As many as 3,240 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive. As of Monday, 306,991 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. A total of 206,793 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 3,488,090 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 11,445 were performed in the last 24 hours, 7,286 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 4,159 upon request. Another 130 people - 72 men and 58 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the CODIV-19 total death toll in Romania to 8,009. According to the GCS, 127 patients had comorbidities, three deceased patients had no comorbidities. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 8,487 fines amounting to 1,455,795 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of 12,688 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, out of which 1,076 in intensive care. In Romania, 41,024 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 24,762 are in institutional isolation. Also, 72,980 people are in quarantine at home, and 19 people in institutional quarantine. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus rose to 6,862, while the death toll stayed constant at 126. A total of 991 people retested positive for COVID-19. Bucharest City has a 14-day cumulated SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of over 5 per 1,000 population, while four counties - Sibiu, Salaj, Cluj and Timis - have a rate over 6 per 1,000 population. The rate in Bucharest is 5.14 per 1,000 population, up from 4.9 the previous day. Also, Sibiu County takes the first place, before Salaj County with a rate of 6.6 per 1,000 population, a strong increase compared to the previous day, when it was 5.9. According to GCS, the cumulative rate as of the latest reporting is 6.6 in Sibiu, 6.59 in Salaj, 6.34 in Cluj, 6.25 in Timisoara, 5.52 in Bihor, 5.47 in Alba and 5.14 in Bucharest. Most of the COVID-19 cases in Romania so far have been recorded in Bucharest City - 43,950 and the counties of Iasi - 13,032, Prahova - 12,858, Cluj - 12,738, Timisoara - 12,685, and Brasov - 12,008. Bucharest City (889) along with the counties of Prahova (593) and Constanta (578) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases from the previous reporting. AGERPRES (RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Roberto Stan, editors: Mihai Simionescu, Catalin Alexandru, Claudia Stanescu, Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]