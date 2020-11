Asbis Romania Targets 25% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON212.8M, End-2020

Asbis Romania Targets 25% Higher Turnover, Of Over RON212.8M, End-2020. ASBIS Romania, the local subsidiary of Cyprus-based IT&C distributor ASBIS, expects a nearly 25% increase in turnover at the end of 2020, up to RON212.8 million ($51.9 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]