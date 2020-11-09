 
November 9, 2020

PSD's Ciolacu: The IMF will be here in January if this incompetent gov't remains in office
Nov 9, 2020

Tax and fee hikes are in store if the Orban Government remains in office and "the IMF will be here in January," House Speaker and leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday during the Prime Minister's Question Time in Parliament. Ciolacu said that the PSD parliamentary group has invited Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to Parliament "to explain why the incompetent government he is heading has left the Romanians on their own in the face of the pandemic." "Every Romanian has understood why Ludovic Orban and his incompetent government do not make the budget public. If they stay in power, they will increase the VAT and sell everything that's left valuable in the state's assets, all the profitable Romanian companies. They will do the only thing they know - cut wages and axe jobs. I am sure that the IMF will be here in January if this inept and visionless government remains in office," Ciolacu told Orban at the Premier's Question Time. He accused the government of having "embarked on a borrowing spree" and embezzling money. "You are the only government in history that has passed the country's budget by assuming responsibility. You said you had money earmarked in the budget for everyone. You lied! You had no money for children, for teachers, for retirees. Neither for entrepreneurs or for farmers, you just left them do on their own. You were stealing the money while you were keeping the Romanians locked up in their homes and sweet-talking them that everything would be fine, that they would be safe, that you would take care of their health," said the PSD leader, who labeled Ludovic Orban as "the true spreader of poverty." "The only promise you honored was to your political friends - to make them even richer from the Romanians' money, from the hundreds of billions borrowed. The PNL octopus was the only one to thrive during the pandemic! You are corrupt to the marrow. You even stole the masks of the pensioners, the masks that should have reached the most vulnerable of Romanians, those who have no food to put on the table. You stole the children's tablets, you even stole the ventilators that could have saved lives now," the PSD leader said in his slamming speech. According to him, the Orban Government "has completely taken Romania out of Europe not only in terms of testing or of the schools it keeps closed, but also in terms of the European economic model." He concluded by cautioning that "with each day the PNL stays at the helm, Romania is getting sicker, more desperate, the Romanians are threatened by an unprecedented increase in unemployment, job loss, a dramatic rise in poverty, a price surge and a galloping increase in government corruption." AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

