Romania’s trade deficit surges by 30% yoy in September

Romania’s trade deficit surges by 30% yoy in September. Romania's trade deficit increased by 30% in September compared to the same month last year to EUR 1.54 billion. The exports edged down by 0.5% year-on-year to EUR 6.07 bln, marking a negative annual performance for the seventh month in a row. However, the imports strengthened by 4.4% yoy - (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]