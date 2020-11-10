Update: EC investigates planned transfer of public land to private investors in Bucharest

Update: EC investigates planned transfer of public land to private investors in Bucharest. The update adds the position of Iulius Company, at the end of this article. The European Commission (EC) has requested from the Romanian authorities information about the draft law that transfers 42 hectares of land in northern Bucharest from the state to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]