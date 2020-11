Romanian Govt. promises help for HoReCa sector

Romanian Govt. promises help for HoReCa sector. Romania's Government plans to give grants to local companies in the HoReCa sector that will cover 20% of the decrease in their revenues this year compared to 2019, prime minister Ludovic Orban promised, Agerpres reported. He added that the procedures and the legal basis for this measure are in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]