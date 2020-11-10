Romanian PM says he is not aware of Exxon’s plans with its offshore perimeter



Romanian PM says he is not aware of Exxon’s plans with its offshore perimeter.

The US oil group ExxonMobile hasn't informed the Romanian authorities about its intentions with the 50% stake it holds in the Neptun Deep offshore perimeter, prime minister Ludovic Orban said at B1 TV on November 8. "We are not sure, we will see what their decision will be. As far as we are (...)