November 10, 2020

MAE: All persons entering Greece must fill in special form and show COVID-19 test
All persons entering the Hellenic Republic are required to complete the PLF (Passenger Locator Form) at least 24 hours before the start of their journey, regardless of the country from which they arrive. The measure came into force on Tuesday, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. The obligation to complete the PLF form also applies to all persons leaving the territory of the Hellenic Republic, regardless of their destination. Tourists leaving Greece as a result of the end of their stay are exempt from this obligation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also states that, starting on Wednesday, all persons entering the Hellenic Republic, regardless of the country of arrival or the means of transport used, are required to present a molecular test (PCR) with a negative result for COVID-19, taken no later than 72 hours prior to their entry into Greek territory. The MAE reiterates the recommendation addressed to the Romanian citizens to be thoroughly informed before traveling abroad and to strictly observe the measures adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone number of the Romanian Embassy in Athens +302106774035 or of the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki +302310340088, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by Call Center operators, on a permanent basis. Those who face a difficult, special situation, an emergency, also have at their disposal the permanent telephone of the Romanian diplomatic mission in the Hellenic Republic +306978996222 and of the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki +306946049076. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends consulting the websites atena.mae.ro, salonic.mae.ro/, ec.europa.eu/consularprotection/content/travel-advice_ro, www.mae.ro. Romanian citizens traveling abroad also have at their disposal the "Calatoreste in siguranta" application, which provides information and travel tips. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
