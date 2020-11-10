Border police finds 11 migrants in trucks about to exit country through Nadlac II border crossing point

Border police finds 11 migrants in trucks about to exit country through Nadlac II border crossing point. Two groups with a total of 11 migrants from Afghanistan have been discovered by the authorities when they were trying to leave the country illegally, being hidden in two cargo trucks that were heading to Germany and Norway. Both trucks have been checked in the last 24 hours at the Nadlac II border crossing point. According to a press release sent on Tuesday by the Arad Border Police, the first truck hiding migrants was driven by a 49-year-old Romanian. He was transporting, according to the documents accompanying the goods, electric cables on the Romania-Germany route. "Following the specific risk analysis, the border police officers carried out a thorough control of the means of transport. They discovered thus that seven people were hidden inside the cargo truck, in the cargo compartment. During the preliminary checks, the border guards established that "there are four minors aged between 16 and 17, from Afghanistan, and three adults aged between 18 and 29," read the release. The second truck was driven by a 38-year-old Turkish citizen who was transporting textiles on the Bulgaria-Norway route. In the cargo compartment, border guards discovered four Afghan citizens, aged between 16 and 18. All migrants are asylum seekers in Romania and said they intended to reach Western European countries. They are being investigated for attempting to cross the state border illegally, while the drivers are being investigated for migrant smuggling. The number of migrants caught in the first ten months of the year trying to cross the border illegally to Hungary, through the Arad County, is 2.3 times higher than in the same period last year, the representatives of the Arad Border Police told AGERPRES on Monday. From the beginning of the year until the end of October, 759 migrants were caught trying to cross the border illegally to Hungary, the vast majority, respectively 672, being caught at the Nadlac II border crossing point. Last year, 325 migrants were caught in the same period. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Irina Poenaru, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]