Braiconf Braila Closes Stores In Shopping Malls; Announces New Concept And Reopening Of Units Abroad. Romanian apparel maker Braiconf Braila (BRCR.RO) has decided to change the strategy regarding its retail segment and will be closing a significant part of its stores located in shopping malls. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]