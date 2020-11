Fashion Days Expects Over 60% Higher Salas in Romania in 2020

Fashion Days, the largest online fashion retailer in Romania, expects to end the year with some 550 million lei sales on the local market, an increase of more than 60% on the previous year, when local sales stood at RON325 million.