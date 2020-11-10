(P) Investment opportunity: the best land available in Bucharest, 6 ha in the Grozăvești area, suitable for the development of mixed projects



Interagro SA, as part of the reorganization plan, proposes for capitalization by sale a land with an area of 62.491 sqm located in the area Calea Giulești street - Bulevardul Regiei street - Orhideea area, in the new pole of real estate development of Bucharest. The land is one of the last (...)