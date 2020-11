MAE, NATO host Alliance’s annual conference on arms control

MAE, NATO host Alliance’s annual conference on arms control. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) and NATO hosts on Tuesday, November 10, the Alliance’s annual conference on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, in a videoconference format. The meeting will be opened by Minister Bogdan Aurescu and NATO (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]