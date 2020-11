Apartment Prices In Romania’s Big Cities Grow 2.4% In October 2020 Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Apartment Prices In Romania’s Big Cities Grow 2.4% In October 2020 Despite COVID-19 Pandemic. Apartment prices in Romania’s large cities grew 2.4% in October 2020, after a decline of 0.9% in September, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]