Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains

Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains. A Romanian mountain ranger has captured a rare phenomenon while hiking in the Bucegi Mountains: a Brocken spectre. Also called Brocken bow or mountain spectre, the Brocken spectre is a magnified shadow of an observer cast upon clouds opposite the sun's direction. The figure's head is often (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]