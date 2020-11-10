PNL: Through amendment regarding reopening of markets in enclosed spaces, PSD proved populism more important

PNL: Through amendment regarding reopening of markets in enclosed spaces, PSD proved populism more important. The National Liberal Party (PNL) are criticizing the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the amendment that was voted in Parliament regarding the reopening of markets in enclosed spaces, claiming that for Social Democrats "populism is more important than the advice of specialists and the health of people." "Today, through the amendment voted in Parliament regarding the reopening of markets in enclosed spaces, the PSD has demonstrated once more that populism is more important than the advice of specialists and the healthcare of people. The PSD is, once more, encumbering any measures of protection proposed by epidemiology specialists," show the Liberals in a Facebook post. The Liberals state that doctors and epidemiologists have requested that authorities "intervene in those places where health norms are not respected, meaning where there is a very high risk of infection." They mention that such places are markets in the entire country. "Unfortunately, most sellers and a large part of buyers don't wear the mask, considering they're in open air, though the markets are inside," the Liberals mention. PNL shows that the restrictive measures were taken considering the evaluations made by specialists in public health regarding the main places where people are infected. "The Prime Minister asked mayors to find solutions so that all Romanian producers that sell in markets can continue to do so. A solution is to organize these sell points around the markets. The solutions found are different, depending on the situation in the field," the Liberals show. PNL mentions that the measure of closing markets in enclosed spaces is in force for 30 days and that after this period the situation will be evaluated.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]