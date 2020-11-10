JusMin Predoiu: 546 cases of novel coronavirus infection in courts, 3 dead, 5 infected in ICU

JusMin Predoiu: 546 cases of novel coronavirus infection in courts, 3 dead, 5 infected in ICU. Justice Minister, Catalin Predoiu, announced on Tuesday that the courts of the country recorded, up to now, 546 cases of novel coronavirus infection, with three of those infected dying due to the coronavirus, while 5 are admitted to the ICU. "In what regards the situation created by the pandemic in courts and prosecutor's offices, we were in contact with the courts of appeal and the Public Prosecution Ministry. I can tell you there isn't a centralized situation at each court of appeal. I am in constant contact with the chair of the CSM [Supreme Council of Magistracy] and tomorrow we will have a meeting on the topic. For now, what I can tell you, on the basis of data received, is that in courts we have a number of 546 cases of infection, of which 5 cases in the ICU and 3 deaths are recorded in Bacau, Timisoara, and Iasi," said Predoiu during a press conference. Predoiu recalled the fact that, since the beginning of the pandemic, the Justice Ministry allotted material funds necessary for the protection of courts and prosecutor's offices, the financial effort being around 35 million RON.(1 euro=4.8667 RON).AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]