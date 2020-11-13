Large Romanian restaurant operator returns to profit in Q3 despite challenging context

Large Romanian restaurant operator returns to profit in Q3 despite challenging context. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), one of the biggest restaurant operators in Romania, recorded a net profit of RON 17.6 million (EUR 3.6 mln) in the third quarter of this year (Q3), just 12.3% lower compared to the same period of 2019, as the sales were 20.5% lower than in Q3 2019.