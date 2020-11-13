Top epidemiologist says COVID vaccination no to be mandatory for children or adults

Top epidemiologist says COVID vaccination no to be mandatory for children or adults. Romania's representative to the World Health Organization (WHO), doctor Alexandru Rafila, said on Thursday evening that COVID vaccination in Romania will certainly not be mandatory, adding some studies show acceptability of this vaccine is around 50% of the population. "Certainly this vaccine will not be mandatory, or these vaccines, because we are not talking about just one. The vaccines are new vaccines and there is one thing talking about the DTP vaccine, which has been known for decades and its effectiveness is very well known - the possibility of side effects and so on and so forth - and it is quite another thing discussing a new product, about which the world knows nothing and which has only undergone some clinical trials. So this vaccine will certainly not be mandatory for children, adults or anyone else, and obviously trust in the vaccine has to be built instead of imposed. That is why I am convinced that this discussion about the obligation, at least if we are talking about these new vaccines, is not current," Rafila told Antena 3 private broadcaster. He underlined that in order to have confidence in this vaccination on the part of the public, it is necessary to have a "very good information campaign," done professionally and transparently. "Surveys have been conducted, with the WHO also conducting one for Romania. Today, an institute of the Romanian Academy did the same, a study, and in general the acceptability for this vaccine is around 50% of the population. It is important that by vaccination of doctors, risk categories, confidence in the vaccine to increase, but that is conditional upon a very good public information campaign that must be honest, must be transparent, must be professionally done, as if people see that those who receive the vaccine have no problems, have not developed side effects, become protected against the disease, they will certainly have the confidence to get vaccinated as well," said Rafila. He also pointed out that so far all that is known about these COVID vaccines are the statements of the pharmaceutical companies and an authorisation from the European Medicines Agency must be awaited in order to have complete data on the vaccination campaign to be carried out. "We can have the right approach after these vaccines are evaluated and authorised by the European Medicines Agency. Until then, we only have some statements from the manufacturing companies, which have completed the third phase of the clinical trials, but all these documents are to be peer reviewed by independent experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the FDA in the United States. Only later can we have the information we are all trying to get. For now, these are only manufacturer's statements and vaccines cannot be administered on the basis of such statements. So only after they are certified," Rafila said. Asked if President Klaus Iohannis was hasty when making statements about the first phase of COVID vaccination, which could begin somewhere in the first quarter of 2021 and then, in the spring, the rest of the population, Rafila said he was in no hurry because "organising such a campaign takes many days and involves special logistics" and underscored that "it will be a serious problem if the other half of the population who want to get vaccinated will not be able to get vaccinated." The doctor representing Romania at the WHO also said that it must be understood that the COVID vaccine will not be a regular one, which is given to the family physicians, but it will require special centres because it is about doses of vaccines very sensitive to temperature variations that have to be kept under special temperature conditions. More than 38% of respondents in the COVID vaccination survey said they would not be vaccinated against COVID-19 if such treatment were available. The survey was conducted between September 25 and October 16, by the Larics Center for Sociological Research (CCSL), in partnership with the Romanian Association of International Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPIM) and the Institute of Political Science and International Relations (ISPRI), under the aegis of the Department of Medical Sciences of the Romanian Academy. The sample volume was 1,000 people, and the maximum allowed data error was +/- 3%. The method used was that of telephone questionnaire. Thus, 38.6% of respondents said that they would refuse to be vaccinated if there was a vaccine against COVID-19; 30% said they would wait a while and get vaccinated only if they heard that people who had taken them did not have troubles; 21.8% said they would get vaccinated, and 8% said they would only accept if they were told more about the treatment. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban tells business representatives that the Liberal government wishes a stable, predictable legislative-fiscal climate Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told business representatives on Friday that the Liberal government wishes a “stable, predictable legislative-fiscal climate”, stressing that in order to ensure fiscal stability, the authorities will have to have “better control of budgetary costs” and “improve (...)



President Iohannis requests re-examining Law to reject OUG regarding phased increase of children's allowances President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Friday, to Parliament the request to re-examine the Law regarding the rejection of the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) no. 123/2020 amending art. 3 of Law 61/1993 regarding the state allowances for children. The head of state claims that through the (...)



PayU Romania: Black Friday sales 72 pct higher YoY, one-click option accounting for 52 pct of total payments Black Friday sales amounted to 254 million lei as of 16:00, up 72 percent compared to the previous year, shows real-time data released today by online payment platform PayU Romania. According to statistics, there were 358,000 transactions registered, by 80 percent more than at the previous (...)



Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Tabuk commissioned in Romania. Second vessel delivery marks successful completion of Damen order On 12th November, the Pakistan Navy commissioned its new Corvette – a Damen OPV 1900 – named PNS Tabuk at the Port of Constanta, Romania. The ship is part of a two vessel order with Damen, signed by the Pakistan Ministry of Defence in 2017. Both ships are built at... The post Pakistan Navy (...)



President Iohannis: The period we are going through requires more than ever the unity of the EU Member States In his address at “Charlemagne Prize Europa Summit” video conference, President Klaus Iohannis Friday stressed the need for the unity of the EU Member States, consensus and overcoming discrepancies in the context of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The crisis generated by the COVID-19 (...)



PM Orban holds consultations with local authorities' representatives in light of upcoming budget revision Prime Minister Ludovic Orban held today consultations with representatives of Romania's County Councils National Union (UNCJR) and of the Association of Romanian Cities (AOR), with whom he assessed local issues in the light of the upcoming budget revision. "We discussed the possible (...)



GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 9.489 to 343.725; another 174 persons die; 1.149 patients in ICUs As many as 9,489 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 37,136 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that (...)

