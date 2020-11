Winemaker Jidvei Branches Out into Dairy Business

Winemaker Jidvei Branches Out into Dairy Business. Jidvei, one of the largest winemakers in Romania, has bought a small milk processing plant from a producer in Alba County. The plant can process 5,000 liters of milk per day and is currently undergoing retooling to be able to make products to sell through (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]