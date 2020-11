MedLife Turnover Grows 8.4% To RON770M YoY In Jan-Sept 2020

MedLife (M.RO), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, ended the first nine months of 2020 with a turnover of RON770 million, up 8.4% on the year, and a net profit of RON44 million, from RON19 million in the same period in 2019; the increase represents the translation of (...)