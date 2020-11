Romgaz Turnover Drops 23% To RON2.9B, Net Profit Falls 20% To RON941M In Jan-Sept 2020

Romgaz Turnover Drops 23% To RON2.9B, Net Profit Falls 20% To RON941M In Jan-Sept 2020. Romania's state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) ended the first nine months of 2020 with a turnover of RON2.9 billion, down 23% on the year, and a net profit of RON941.9 million, down 20% on the year, per the company’s financial report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]