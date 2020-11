Dm Drogerie Markt Chain Sales Up 5.5% to Over RON500M in Financial 2020

Dm Drogerie Markt Chain Sales Up 5.5% to Over RON500M in Financial 2020. German retailer dm drogerie markt has seen sales up 5.5% in Romania in the financial 2020 that ended on September 30. The sales in October 2019 – September 2020 reached 525 million lei. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]