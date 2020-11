Schaeffler Expects 10% Drop in Revenue for Its Plant Near Brasov in H1

Schaeffler Expects 10% Drop in Revenue for Its Plant Near Brasov in H1. Schaeffler Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany’s Schaeffler group, expects 10% decline in revenue in the second half compared with the year-ago period, due to the decline in orders from its customers. The company saw growth of 8% in revenue in the first half compared with the same time last (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]