More than EUR 350,000 found in suspected drug dealer’s house near Bucharest

More than EUR 350,000 found in suspected drug dealer’s house near Bucharest. Romanian prosecutors of the Anti-Organized Crime Directorate (DIICOT) and police officers searched a suspected drug dealer’s house in Otopeni, near Bucharest, on November 10, and found more than EUR 350,000 in cash, as well as thousands of ecstasy tablets and hundreds of grams of cocaine. After (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]