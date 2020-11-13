Romanian tax agency’s anti-fraud inspectors monitor online Black Friday transactions

Romanian tax agency’s anti-fraud inspectors monitor online Black Friday transactions. Romania’s tax collection body ANAF announced that its anti-fraud inspectors would monitor the online Black Friday transactions this weekend, as well as the tax obligations that will arise in this period of discounts, which lead to remarkably high sales volumes. In this context, the General (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]