PM Orban: Gov’t supports Bucharest City Hall’s projects for ensuring healthy environment

PM Orban: Gov’t supports Bucharest City Hall’s projects for ensuring healthy environment. The Government and the Ministry of Environment will support the projects of Bucharest City Hall on ensuring a healthy environment, so that the people of Bucharest have “a clean city”, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday. “I wanted to be present at the first serious discussion between the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]