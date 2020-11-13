Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: The logistics market had its best period during the pandemic, with a record demand from retailers and logistics



The Romanian logistics market will have a record demand by the end of 2020, with a transactional volume exceeding the 700,000 square meters threshold, amid the accelerated development of ecommerce and the positioning of Bucharest as a regional logistics hub for a series of international (...)