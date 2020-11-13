 
November 13, 2020

"Regina Maria" frigate returns from NATO mission with 110 seamen infected with COVID-19
Frigate "Regina Maria" [Queen Mary] returned, on Friday morning, to the base port of Constanta, almost a month before the completion of the NATO mission in which it participates in the Mediterranean Sea, with 110 seamen diagnosed with COVID-19 at according to a press release sent by the General Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN). According to the quoted source, frigate "Regina Maria" docked in the military port of Constanta, after which the operational procedure was implemented for the identification and management of symptomatic and asymptomatic persons arrived in the country on board the military ship, developed by the National Communicable Diseases Monitoring and Control Center. "Of the 235 crew members on board, 110 were confirmed infected with SARS-CoV-2 in a test conducted in Turkey on Monday, November 9, and no major problems occurred during the return march in the health of the military staff on board, most of those infected being asymptomatic and only four people with mild symptoms of COVID-19," the SMFN release reads. According to the procedure, all infected seamen on board the frigate will be medically evaluated at the Modular Military Intervention and Treatment Hospital (SMMIT), installed on the Port Stadium in Constanta, and the military doctors will decide what will be the action, intervention and treatment, respectively hospitalization in the medical facility, isolation at home or institutional isolation. The other seamen in the ship's crew, who tested negative for RT-PCR for SARS CoV-2, but were in direct contact with the military staff confirmed with COVID-19, will be placed in institutional quarantine and will be retested, according to the methodology of surveillance of the new coronavirus infection. "If, during the quarantine period, there are people with COVID-19 symptoms, the legal operational procedure for the management of this disease will be applied," the SMFN release reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dan Mihaescu, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN- author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

